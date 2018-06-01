Home / Libya / US reassures of its commitment to stable, democratic and unified Libya

US reassures of its commitment to stable, democratic and unified Libya

3 weeks ago Libya Comments Off on US reassures of its commitment to stable, democratic and unified Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 1 June 2018: US Chargé d’Affaires, Stephanie Williams and AFRICOM Commander General Tom Waldhauser met with Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj in Tripoli yesterday. The US party reiterated their shared vision for a stable, democratic and unified Libya able to deliver prosperity for the Libyan people. In a statement released after […]Original Article

Check Also

Serraj reassures of his committment to Paris outcomes within red lines and democratic process

By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: The head of the Presidency Council (PC) Faiez Serraj has today reassured of his full commitment to the agreed outcomes of the Paris conference on Libya held on 29 May. In a statement issued today, Serraj saluted the courage of the participants who agreed on the outcomes at [...]

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.