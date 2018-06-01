US reassures of its commitment to stable, democratic and unified Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 1 June 2018: US Chargé d’Affaires, Stephanie Williams and AFRICOM Commander General Tom Waldhauser met with Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj in Tripoli yesterday. The US party reiterated their shared vision for a stable, democratic and unified Libya able to deliver prosperity for the Libyan people. In a statement released after […]Original Article
