Syria’s Assad says will visit North Korea, news agency reports

SEOUL (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he plans to visit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Sunday, potentially the first meeting between Kim and another head of state in Pyongyang.
