Surprise attack on Taminhent airbase by Chadian and BDB forces repelled by LNA

3 weeks ago Libya

By Jamal Adel. Kufra, 1 June 2018: A surprise attack on the Taminhent airbase, located 30 Kilometres north-east Sebha, by a coalition of Chadian rebel militias and Benghazi Defence Brigade (BDB “Saraya”) forces yesterday, was repelled by Hafter-led Libyan National Army (LNA) forces. An LNA soldier, Ali Anduljaleel from the 166 Brigade, reported that the […]Original Article

