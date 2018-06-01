HoR head Ageela Saleh reassures of his commitment to Paris outcomes

By Sami Zaptia. London, 1 June 2018: The head of the House of Representatives (HoR), Ageela Saleh, reassured of his commitment to the outcome of the Paris meeting held on 29 May, HoR official spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg said yesterday. His statement echoed a similar reassurance made by Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj yesterday. Their conciliatory […]Original Article
Check Also
Serraj reassures of his committment to Paris outcomes within red lines and democratic process
By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: The head of the Presidency Council (PC) Faiez Serraj has today reassured of his full commitment to the agreed outcomes of the Paris conference on Libya held on 29 May. In a statement issued today, Serraj saluted the courage of the participants who agreed on the outcomes at [...]