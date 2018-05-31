UN concerned by increasing humanitarian crisis in Derna and calls on all parties to respect human rights and conventions

By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: In its latest report released yesterday on the LNA-sieged city of Derna, the UN says that the tightened encirclement and closure of Derna, imposed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), has been ongoing since July 2017. Periodic escalations of armed conflict occur, as witnessed since mid-April when the […]Original Article