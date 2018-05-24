‘This shows people do care’: Georgia jury awards rape victim $1bn in damages

Victim say her case proves ‘you may not get it immediately, but you will get what you’re worth’

A Georgia jury has awarded a $1bn damages verdict against a security company after an apartment complex guard was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Hope Cheston – who has chosen to be identified – was outside by some picnic tables with her boyfriend during a party in 2012 when an armed security guard approached, attorney L. Chris Stewart told the Associated Press on Wednesday. The guard told the boyfriend not to move and raped Cheston, Stewart said.

