Home / World / ‘This shows people do care’: Georgia jury awards rape victim $1bn in damages

‘This shows people do care’: Georgia jury awards rape victim $1bn in damages

1 week ago World Comments Off on ‘This shows people do care’: Georgia jury awards rape victim $1bn in damages

Victim say her case proves ‘you may not get it immediately, but you will get what you’re worth’

A Georgia jury has awarded a $1bn damages verdict against a security company after an apartment complex guard was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl.

Hope Cheston – who has chosen to be identified – was outside by some picnic tables with her boyfriend during a party in 2012 when an armed security guard approached, attorney L. Chris Stewart told the Associated Press on Wednesday. The guard told the boyfriend not to move and raped Cheston, Stewart said.

Continue reading…

Check Also

‘They throw mud’: new PM facing up to messy world of Italian politics

Giuseppe Conte respected by friends and colleagues but his parents are a little worried The man nominated as Italy’s prime minister may be respected in the legal and academic realms but he is far-removed from the complex, messy world of Italian politics - something that is of mounting concern to his parents. “They are a little worried,” Vittoria Macchiarola, a childhood friend of his mother, told the Guardian. “He is already very important in his career, but look what happens when you get into politics: they throw mud.” Continue reading...

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.