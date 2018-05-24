Home / World / ‘They throw mud’: new PM facing up to messy world of Italian politics

Giuseppe Conte respected by friends and colleagues but his parents are a little worried

The man nominated as Italy’s prime minister may be respected in the legal and academic realms but he is far-removed from the complex, messy world of Italian politics – something that is of mounting concern to his parents.

“They are a little worried,” Vittoria Macchiarola, a childhood friend of his mother, told the Guardian. “He is already very important in his career, but look what happens when you get into politics: they throw mud.”

