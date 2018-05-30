Home / Libya / Op-Ed: Ending the de facto ruling political institutions and the way forward

By Azza K. Maghur. Ottawa, 30 May 2018: Yesterday, President Emmanuel Macron managed to break the Libyan iceberg in Paris. He convened all four parties to the Libyan conflict, along with the heavyweight presence of presidents and high delegations from a number of state. The meeting resulted in the parties agreeing to a joint statement. […]Original Article

