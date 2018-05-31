NOC chairman Sanalla refuses to involve corporation in politics

By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, said that the NOC needs to remain independent from the country’s political struggles. He said that he categorically refused to allow the NOC to be used to settle any political issue. The NOC was constantly striving to achieve its national goals […]Original Article
