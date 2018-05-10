Home / Libya / Libya’s Tripoli-based state news agency, LANA, announces upcoming website update

Libya’s Tripoli-based state news agency, LANA, announces upcoming website update

3 weeks ago Libya Comments Off on Libya’s Tripoli-based state news agency, LANA, announces upcoming website update

By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 May 2018: The Tripoli-based Libyan state news agency, LANA, is to launch its newly updated website within the next few days, the agency reports. LANA reported that ‘‘the modernization process is aimed at giving flexibility in the use of the site, facilitating access to information and increasing attractiveness. The update […]Original Article

Check Also

Libyan-Tunisian trade set to increase in 2018 : General Union of Libyan Chambers

By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 May 2018: The head of the General Union of Libyan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed al-Raeid, predicted a rise in trade between Libya and Tunisia this year due to measures put in place to facilitate trade between the two countries, the Tripoli-based LANA state news agency reported today. “The [...]

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.