By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: The head of Libya’s High State Council (HSC), Khaled Mishri, said that he does not recognize Khalifa Haftar as the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army. Rather, he only recognizes Faiez Serraj as the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan army and his appointed Chief-of-Staff of the Libyan Army as General […]Original Article
Home / Libya / I do not recognize Hafter as Supreme Commander and won’t shake his hand: HSC head Mishri
Check Also
UN concerned by increasing humanitarian crisis in Derna and calls on all parties to respect human rights and conventions
By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: In its latest report released yesterday on the LNA-sieged city of Derna, the UN says that the tightened encirclement and closure of Derna, imposed by the Libyan National Army (LNA), has been ongoing since July 2017. Periodic escalations of armed conflict occur, as witnessed since mid-April when the [...]