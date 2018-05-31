I do not recognize Hafter as Supreme Commander and won’t shake his hand: HSC head Mishri

By Sami Zaptia. London, 31 May 2018: The head of Libya’s High State Council (HSC), Khaled Mishri, said that he does not recognize Khalifa Haftar as the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army. Rather, he only recognizes Faiez Serraj as the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan army and his appointed Chief-of-Staff of the Libyan Army as General […]Original Article