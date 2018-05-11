Fuel smugglers’ sites bombed by Air Force, petrol stations shut down as part of continuing anti fuel smuggling drive

By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 May 2018: The National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Brega Marketing Fuel and Gas Crisis Committee announced that fuel smugglers’ sites on the Libyan Tunisian border have been struck by the Libyan Air Force. These strikes come after the Committee had announced earlier this week that it had concluded its survey of […]Original Article
