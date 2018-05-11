By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 May 2018: Presidency Council member for the east, Fathi Al-Majbri, revealed the details of the 2018 budget at a press conference in Tripoli yesterday. The news on the agreement on the much delayed 2018 budget was first revealed by the Central Bank of Libya on Wednesday. Majbri said that the […]Original Article
Home / Libya / Details of 2018 LD 42.5 bn budget revealed. First budget to be agreed without international mediation
Check Also
Libya’s Tripoli-based state news agency, LANA, announces upcoming website update
By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 May 2018: The Tripoli-based Libyan state news agency, LANA, is to launch its newly updated website within the next few days, the agency reports. LANA reported that ‘‘the modernization process is aimed at giving flexibility in the use of the site, facilitating access to information and increasing attractiveness. The update [...]