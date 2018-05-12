CBL meets World Bank team in Tunis to discuss reform of the Libyan financial sector

By Sami Zaptia. London, 12 May 2018: The Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya (CBL) reports that it had concluded its meetings with the World Bank in Tunis yesterday to discuss reform of the Libyan financial sector. The meeting comes within the technical support agreement between the two entities. The reforms under discussion ‘‘include a comprehensive […]Original Article
