In the week since the March for Our Lives student activists have rebuffed claims of a secret plan to repeal the second amendment Naomi Wadler: the 11-year-old helping lead a protest movementIn the week since they organized a worldwide protest against gun violence, student survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, have faced personal attacks and accusations that they want to repeal the second amendment.