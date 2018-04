‘Haunting’ school shooter drills become the new normal in US schools

‘How is this going to help us?’ a teacher asks as versions of this ritual are now stitched into the fabric of the American educational system

The gunshots came from upstairs, pop-pop-pop, and Lindsay Aikman’s heart thumped faster and faster. The school’s public address system announced an active shooter.

