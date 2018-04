Foreign Office considers Russian consular access to Yulia Skripal

Announcement regarding daughter of poisoned spy comes amid row over search of Russian aircraft by British authorities

The Foreign Office has said it is considering Russia’s request for consular access to Yulia Skripal as a fresh row develops over why British authorities searched a Russian aircraft travelling from Moscow to London on Friday.

Russia’s transport ministry said it would demand an official explanation from the UK government for why a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane was searched by authorities at Heathrow on Friday, and threatened “similar actions” against British Airways planes in Russia.

