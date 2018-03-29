Zintan-Misrata reconciliation talks call for civilian state, peaceful transfer of power, unified army under civilian control

Check Also

By Sami Zaptia. London, 29 March 2018: The Tripoli-based Audit Bureau has called upon the Faiez Serraj-led Presidency Council (PC) to freeze its decision to approve US$ 1.5 bn Cash-Against-Document (CAD) import facilities. It has asked for more time to look into the details of how these approvals were reached and into what it referred [...]