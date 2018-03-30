US Tripoli embassy organizes Tunis business meeting with LLIDF and US companies

By Sami Zaptia. London, 30 March 2018: The US embassy Tripoli (currently based in Tunis) organized a business meeting between a number of US companies and the Libyan Local Investment and Development Fund (LLIDF) in the Tunisian capital. The LLIDF, which was represented by its CEO Bader Ben Othman, is a subsidiary of Libya’s main […]Original Article
