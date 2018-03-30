Tripoli mayor Beitelmal released

By Sami Zaptia. London, 30 March 2018: The head of Tripoli Central Municipality Council, Abdulrauf Beitelmal was released late last night after being held in forced captivity for about 21 hours. No official news of the identity of his kidnappers or their motives for his kidnapping have been revealed yet. Sources have informed Libya Herald […]Original Article
