Zimbabwe: reports of explosions and takeover of state broadcaster in capital Harare

Military chief accused of ‘treasonable conduct’ amid rumours of coup attempt in Harare, after unprecedented challenge to President Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s capital was in a state of high tension early on Wednesday amid reports of multiple explosions in the streets and soldiers taking over the state broadcaster and manhandling staff.

Witnesses in Harare reported a number of loud explosions and saw armed forces assaulting passers-by in the early hours of the morning.

