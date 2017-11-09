US politician who mocked Women’s March defeated by woman he inspired to run

New Jersey freeholder John Carman asked whether protest ‘would be over in time for them to cook dinner’ – but on Tuesday he was forced to eat his words

A New Jersey politician who shared a meme on Facebook during January’s Women’s March in Washington asking whether the protest would be “over in time for them to cook dinner” has been forced to eat his words.

A woman who was angered by Republican John Carman’s remarks defeated him on Tuesday as he tried to win a second term as an Atlantic County freeholder.

