US politician who mocked Women’s March defeated by woman he inspired to run

New Jersey freeholder John Carman asked whether protest ‘would be over in time for them to cook dinner’ – but on Tuesday he was forced to eat his words
A New Jersey politician who shared a meme on Facebook during January’s Women’s March in Washington asking whether the protest would be “over in time for them to cook dinner” has been forced to eat his words.
A woman who was angered by Republican John Carman’s remarks defeated him on Tuesday as he tried to win a second term as an Atlantic County freeholder.