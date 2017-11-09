Home / World / US politician who mocked Women’s March defeated by woman he inspired to run

US politician who mocked Women’s March defeated by woman he inspired to run

1 hour ago World Comments Off on US politician who mocked Women’s March defeated by woman he inspired to run

New Jersey freeholder John Carman asked whether protest ‘would be over in time for them to cook dinner’ – but on Tuesday he was forced to eat his words

A New Jersey politician who shared a meme on Facebook during January’s Women’s March in Washington asking whether the protest would be “over in time for them to cook dinner” has been forced to eat his words.

A woman who was angered by Republican John Carman’s remarks defeated him on Tuesday as he tried to win a second term as an Atlantic County freeholder.

