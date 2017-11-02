Home / Libya / UK seeks arrest of Manchester bomber’s brother, asks Libya to extradite him

UK seeks arrest of Manchester bomber’s brother, asks Libya to extradite him

2017-11-02

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Wednesday they had issued an arrest warrant for the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in an attack on a pop concert in Manchester in May and prosecutors had asked Libya to extradite him. Original Article

