UK seeks arrest of Manchester bomber’s brother, asks Libya to extradite him

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Wednesday they had issued an arrest warrant for the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in an attack on a pop concert in Manchester in May and prosecutors had asked Libya to extradite him. Original Article
