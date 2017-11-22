Home / World / Uber covered up massive hack that exposed data of 57m users and drivers

Uber covered up massive hack that exposed data of 57m users and drivers

2 days ago World Comments Off on Uber covered up massive hack that exposed data of 57m users and drivers

  • Firm paid hackers $100,000 to delete data and keep breach quiet
  • Chief security officer Joe Sullivan fired for concealing October 2016 breach

Uber concealed a massive global breach of the personal information of 57 million customers and drivers in October 2016, failing to notify the individuals and regulators, the company acknowledged on Tuesday.

Uber also confirmed it had paid the hackers responsible $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Robert Mugabe resignation ushers in new era for Zimbabwe

Jubilation in streets and parliament tinged with uncertainty about future following decades of authoritarian rule Robert Mugabe has resigned as president of Zimbabwe with immediate effect after 37 years in power, ushering in a new era for a country as uncertain as it is hopeful. The man who ruled with an autocrat’s grip for so many years finally caved to popular and political pressure hours after parliament launched proceedings to impeach him. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.