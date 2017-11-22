Uber covered up massive hack that exposed data of 57m users and drivers

Firm paid hackers $100,000 to delete data and keep breach quiet

Chief security officer Joe Sullivan fired for concealing October 2016 breach

Uber concealed a massive global breach of the personal information of 57 million customers and drivers in October 2016, failing to notify the individuals and regulators, the company acknowledged on Tuesday.

Uber also confirmed it had paid the hackers responsible $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

