WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sudan committed on Thursday to severing all trade and military ties with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington seeks to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.
Original Article
U.S. says Sudan commits to severing North Korea ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sudan committed on Thursday to severing all trade and military ties with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington seeks to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.