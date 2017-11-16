Home / MENA / U.N. to vote on rival U.S., Russia bids to renew Syria inquiry

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on rival U.S. and Russian bids to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said, a move that could trigger Russia's 10th veto to block action on Syria.
