Turkish ambassador warns Obari kidnappings may mean power cuts

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 8 November 2017: Disruption to the work on Obari’s new power station in the wake of the kidnapping of four foreign workers, could lead to power cuts, the Turkish ambassador to Libya has warned. Ahmet Dogan told Presidency Council (PC) deputy head Ahmed Maetig he regretted the abduction of three […]Original Article
