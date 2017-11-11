Home / World / Trump says North Korea’s Kim insulted him by calling him ‘old’

Trump says North Korea’s Kim insulted him by calling him ‘old’

2 days ago World Comments Off on Trump says North Korea’s Kim insulted him by calling him ‘old’

HANOI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had insulted him by calling him "old" and said he would never call Kim "short and fat." Original Article

