Trump says North Korea’s Kim insulted him by calling him ‘old’

HANOI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had insulted him by calling him "old" and said he would never call Kim "short and fat." Original Article
