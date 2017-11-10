Home / World / Trump attacks countries ‘cheating’ America at Apec summit

1 day ago World Comments Off on Trump attacks countries ‘cheating’ America at Apec summit

US president’s tirade against predatory economic policies comes just hours after he heaped praise on China

Donald Trump has abruptly ended the diplomatic streak he displayed on his 12-day tour of Asia by launching a tirade against “violations, cheating or economic aggression” in the region, just hours after heaping lavish praise on China.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) conference in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Friday, the US president’s words had the tone of a fierce reprimand. The speech was clearly, sometimes explicitly, focused on China and other countries he blamed for predatory economic policies, accusing them of having “stripped” jobs, factories and industries out of the United States.

