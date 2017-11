Top ranks of US diplomacy ‘depleted at dizzying speed’ under Trump

Barbara Stephenson, head of foreign service association, says US has lost more than half its career ambassadors since Donald Trump took office

The US has lost more than half its career ambassadors and a significant proportion of other senior diplomats since Donald Trump took office, the head of the foreign service association has said.



Related: Democrats perturbed by Trump's threat of pre-emptive North Korea strike

Continue reading…