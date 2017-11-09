Home / MENA / Syrian army, allies, take last IS stronghold in Syria: commander

Syrian army, allies, take last IS stronghold in Syria: commander

57 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Syrian army, allies, take last IS stronghold in Syria: commander

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Syria's army and its allies, spearheaded by Lebanon's Hezbollah, captured Islamic State's last stronghold in Syria on Wednesday, a commander in the alliance said, bringing the self-declared caliphate close to complete downfall.
