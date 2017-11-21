Singapore sees running autonomous buses on public roads from 2022

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore is hoping to deploy autonomous buses on public roads in three different districts of the city-state from 2022 to provide better connectivity, the country's Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Wednesday. Original Article
