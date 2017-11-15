Roy Moore challenged Alabama law that protects rape victims, documents reveal

Cases were among 10 where Moore, as Alabama’s top judge, dissented from court’s majority view and sided with alleged offenders, Guardian review finds
- The Guardian Mobile Innovation Lab is testing a new way to tell stories on mobile. View coverage of this topic and sign up for updates (recommended for Chrome users on Android)
Roy Moore challenged the scope of an Alabama law that protects rape victims while serving as the most senior judge on the state’s highest court, according to a review of records.
Related: Calls for Roy Moore to 'step aside' grow after sexual misconduct allegations