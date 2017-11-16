Robert Mugabe’s grip on Zimbabwe ebbing away after military takes control

Head of state, who sacked his vice president last week in apparent attempt to give power to his wife, meets senior military officers after a day of house arrest

Robert Mugabe’s 37-year grip on power in Zimbabwe was fast ebbing away on Wednesday evening as he met senior military officers to discuss his future following a day confined to house arrest in Harare.



It seems likely that the ruthless rule of the world’s oldest leader will be over within days, after the military declared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday morning that it had temporarily taken control of the country to “target criminals” around him.

