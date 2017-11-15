Pakistan’s long-persecuted Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat

Check Also

Christie’s sells long-lost Salvator Mundi, billed as ‘the biggest discovery of the 21st century’, after 20 minutes of bidding Salvator Mundi, the long-lost Leonardo da Vinci painting of Jesus Christ commissioned by King Louis XII of France more than 500 years ago, has sold at Christie’s in New York for $400m, not including the auctioneers’ premiums and fees, shattering the world record for any work of art sold at auction. The sale generated a sustained 20 minutes of tense telephone bidding as the auctioneer Jussi Pylkkanen juggled rival suitors before a packed crowd of excited onlookers in the salesroom. At one point, Pylkkanen remarked: “Historic moment, we’ll wait” as the the bidding went back and forth, pausing at just over $200m as it rose to break the auction record. Continue reading...