North Korea defector regains consciousness, video shows getaway under fire

Check Also

The head of Disney Animation will take a six-month sabbatical after stating he has unintentionally made staff members feel ‘disrespected or uncomfortable’ Disney Animation head John Lasseter will take a six-month leave of absence after confessing to unspecified “missteps”. In a company memo, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Lasseter writes that he has fallen short in creating a culture that engenders “support and collaboration” and hints at behavior that he has been confronted about. Continue reading...