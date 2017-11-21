Home / World / North Korea defector regains consciousness, video shows getaway under fire

North Korea defector regains consciousness, video shows getaway under fire

3 days ago World Comments Off on North Korea defector regains consciousness, video shows getaway under fire

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean border guards were only steps behind a North Korean soldier when they opened fire and one briefly crossed the border pursuing the wounded defector as he dashed to the South Korean side, a video released on Wednesday by the U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul showed. Original Article

Check Also

John Lasseter taking leave from Pixar, citing ‘missteps’ and ‘unwanted hugs’

The head of Disney Animation will take a six-month sabbatical after stating he has unintentionally made staff members feel ‘disrespected or uncomfortable’ Disney Animation head John Lasseter will take a six-month leave of absence after confessing to unspecified “missteps”. In a company memo, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Lasseter writes that he has fallen short in creating a culture that engenders “support and collaboration” and hints at behavior that he has been confronted about. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.