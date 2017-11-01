Home / Libya / Nine dead children in UNSMIL’s October civilian body count

Nine dead children in UNSMIL’s October civilian body count

19 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Nine dead children in UNSMIL’s October civilian body count

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 1 November 2017: Nine dead children were among the 23 civilians who perished during October according to UNSMIL figures which also showed the number of non-combatants to die doubled over the figure for September. The six boys and three girls, including a new-born child, died in the raid by unidentified […]Original Article

