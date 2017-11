Boko Haram thought to be behind devastating attack in Adamawa state in north-east of country

Dozens of people have been killed by a suicide bomb attack during morning prayers in a mosque in north-east Nigeria.

Boko Haram, the militant group that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions in the region, is thought to be behind the attack in Mubi, a town in Adamawa state, but has not yet claimed it.

Continue reading…