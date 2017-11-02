Home / World / New York attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov charged with terrorism

New York attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov charged with terrorism

9 hours ago World Comments Off on New York attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov charged with terrorism

The suspect in Tuesday’s deadly New York City truck attack appears to have been inspired by violent Isis videos depicting beheadings and shootings, according to prosecutors.

Sayfullo Saipov was taken to the New York federal courthouse in a wheelchair, handcuffed and with his feet shackled on Wednesday, shortly after the charges were announced at a press conference.

