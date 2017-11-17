Mugabe resists pressure to resign as detention pictures emerge

Calls also grow for Zimbabwe’s military to lay out its plan two days after it confined 93-year-old president to Harare residence

Zimbabwe’s state-run media have published photos of Robert Mugabe meeting the general who led an army takeover two days ago, as the veteran autocrat resisted pressure to step down on Thursday and the army faced growing calls to outline its plans for a new government.

Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, looked confident and healthy in the images, taken during a meeting at the president’s state offices and residence in the capital, Harare, on Thursday afternoon. The defence minister and two South African envoys also appeared in the pictures.

