Monarchist conference in Gharyan calls on Prince Mohamed El-Senussi to take crown

16 hours ago

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 1 November 2017: At a meeting in Gharyan yesterday more than 700 supporters of the restoration of the Senussi monarchy called for Prince Mohamed El-Senussi, son of the last crown prince, to become king. Some estimates put the number at over 900. In the gathering, organised by the National Conference […]Original Article

