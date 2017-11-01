Monarchist conference in Gharyan calls on Prince Mohamed El-Senussi to take crown

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 1 November 2017: At a meeting in Gharyan yesterday more than 700 supporters of the restoration of the Senussi monarchy called for Prince Mohamed El-Senussi, son of the last crown prince, to become king. Some estimates put the number at over 900. In the gathering, organised by the National Conference […]Original Article
