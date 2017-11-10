Home / World / Louis CK accused by five women of sexual misconduct in new report

Louis CK accused by five women of sexual misconduct in new report

1 day ago

Five women came forward to the New York Times, including two female comics who say CK masturbated in front of them, following rumors of his misconduct

Five women have accused Louis CK of sexually inappropriate behavior that includes masturbating in front of two female comics, according to a report by the New York Times.

Coming in the wake of years of rumors that have dogged the influential comedian, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov told the Times that in 2002, CK invited them to his hotel room for a nightcap and shocked them by asking if he could take out his penis. As the two women laughed, thinking it was a joke, he proceeded to take off all his clothes and masturbate.

