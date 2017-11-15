Home / Libya / LNA says its aircraft hit a terrorist base near Huwara

LNA says its aircraft hit a terrorist base near Huwara

23 hours ago Libya

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 15 November 2017: The Libyan National Army (LNA) has said its aircraft have struck a terrorist base near Hawara, east of Sirte. Lt Col Sharif Al-Awami Air Force commander for the central region said the base had been under observation for over a week before the air attack was launched today. […]Original Article

