‘Leave Zimbabwe now’: thousands of protesters call for Robert Mugabe to go

Crowds fill streets of central Harare in attempt to force president to resign, four days after army seized power

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the centre of Harare to call for the resignation of Robert Mugabe, as moves to force the Zimbabwean president to stand down gather pace.

Euphoric crowds filled streets in the capital on Saturday morning and cars honked their horns. “It’s like Christmas,” said one marcher, Fred Mubay. He said Zimbabweans had been suffering for a long time and were now, finally, happy.

