Iraq threatens to resume military operations against Kurds

9 hours ago

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi forces threatened on Wednesday to resume operations to capture northern Kurdish-held territory after accusing authorities there of delaying handing over control of Iraq's borders with Turkey, Iran and Syria.
