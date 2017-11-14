Home / World / Indonesian police officer killed in shooting near Freeport mine

Indonesian police officer killed in shooting near Freeport mine

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Indonesian police officer killed in shooting near Freeport mine

TIMIKA, Indonesia (Reuters) – An Indonesian police officer was killed and a second wounded after being shot in an area near Freeport-McMoRan Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua, a police spokesman said. Original Article

