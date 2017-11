Indian women still unprotected five years after gang-rape that rocked nation

Report finds willingness to report sexual offences has grown but women often harassed by police or bullied into silence

Complaining to police about her gang-rape was the beginning of a new nightmare for Kajal.

Officers detained the young woman from Madhya Pradesh state in central India. They beat her with a stick, she says, until she agreed to drop the charges. She was abandoned by her husband and threatened by the accused men.

