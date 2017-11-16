Home / World / Fate of Zimbabwe’s Mugabe hangs in the balance amid coup confusion

Fate of Zimbabwe’s Mugabe hangs in the balance amid coup confusion

23 hours ago

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's fate hung in the balance on Friday as he apparently resisted efforts to make him step down following a seizure of power by the army, until this week a key pillar of his 37-year-rule. Original Article

