Fate of Zimbabwe’s Mugabe hangs in the balance amid coup confusion

Check Also

Speaking in UK, secretary general António Guterres said countries that suppress rights and deny opportunities are breeding ground of ‘unprecedented threat’ The world faces an unprecedented terrorist threat which finds its best breeding ground in countries that suppress human rights, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has said in a major speech designed to put countering terrorism at the heart of the UN’s agenda. Related: Will António Guterres be the UN's best ever secretary general? Continue reading...