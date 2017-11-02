Home / World / Facebook quarterly revenue up 47% on 2016 as company faces Senate scrutiny

Facebook quarterly revenue up 47% on 2016 as company faces Senate scrutiny

9 hours ago

Social network beats expectations with $10.33bn, but Mark Zuckerberg says efforts to fight foreign political interference could hurt future profits

Facebook posted a better-than-expected quarterly revenue of $10.33bn, up 47% from the previous year, on the same day that the social network faced a grilling from US lawmakers over Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

However, Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, warned that his company’s efforts to clamp down on foreign interference in elections could damage future profits.

