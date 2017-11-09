Home / Libya / EUBAM returning to Libya with wider mandate than just borders

EUBAM returning to Libya with wider mandate than just borders

1 hour ago Libya Comments Off on EUBAM returning to Libya with wider mandate than just borders

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 8 November 2017: An enlarged European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) is shortly returning to Libya with a wider mandate that includes providing guidance on internal policing and the rule of law and justice. EU ambassador to Libya, Bettina Muscheidt visiting Tripoli on Monday told Presidency Council (PC) foreign minister […]Original Article

Check Also

Usama Juwaili and Zintani forces takes Aziziya

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 November 2017: Forces under the control of Major-General Usama Juwaili, commander of the Presidency Council’s western military zone, have taken control of Aziziya, the main town in the Wirshefana district of Jafara west of Tripoli. It happened overnight following a six-day military operation in the area by Juwaili, supported by [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.