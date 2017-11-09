EUBAM returning to Libya with wider mandate than just borders

Check Also

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 November 2017: Forces under the control of Major-General Usama Juwaili, commander of the Presidency Council’s western military zone, have taken control of Aziziya, the main town in the Wirshefana district of Jafara west of Tripoli. It happened overnight following a six-day military operation in the area by Juwaili, supported by [...]